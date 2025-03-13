Keep an eye on your home — and the areas around it. Inside, place the wired camera on any surface with the desktop stand. Outside, connect the wired camera to a Low-volt power supply unit, or use the wireless, rechargeable battery camera.
- Works in every home
- 1080p HD video
- End-to-end encryption
Sale
Secure wired camera with desktop stand
Let Philips Hue keep an eye on your home for you! Get a crisp, clear 1080p HD live stream, turn on the lights or send an alert to your mobile device when motion is detected, or even trigger a sound alarm with a tap in the Hue app. This wired home security camera comes with a desktop stand so you can place it anywhere in your home.
Type
Color
Pack
$144.99
$86.99
Included in Bright Days Shop sale
- Buy now and pay later with Klarna
- Free Shipping on orders over $49.99
- Free Returns for 30 Days
- 2 Year Warranty
Product highlights
- End-to-end encryption
- 1080P HD video
- Plugs in to outlet
- Stand included
Hue
Bridge
- Simple setup
- Smart control
- Add up to 50 lights
- Control with your voice
$59.99
Hue
Secure contact sensor
- Wireless installation
- Automates your light
- Long battery life
- Mounts on doors and windows
$69.99
Hue
Secure contact sensor
- Wireless installation
- Automates your light
- Long battery life
- Mounts on doors and windows
$69.99
White and color ambiance
A19 - E26 smart bulb - 75 W (2-pack)
- Up to 1055 lumens*
- White and colored light
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Add Hue bridge to unlock more
$99.99
Hue
Secure wired camera with desktop stand
- End-to-end encryption
- 1080P HD video
- Plugs in to outlet
- Stand included
$144.99
$86.99
Hue
Secure anti-drop cable
- Compatible with all Secure cameras
- Made of high grade materials
- Makes unwanted removal more difficult
- Recommended for cameras installed above 2 m
$14.99
White and color ambiance
Hue Go portable table lamp
- Works indoors and outdoors
- Control with Bluetooth
- Control with app or voice
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
$159.99
Hue
Secure camera Low-volt cable 9.8ft | Philips Hue
- Made for Secure cameras
- Connects to Low-volt system
- Extension cable
- Length of 9.8ft
$29.99
Install easily
Mount the Secure camera’s base plate directly onto a wall or ceiling, and then attach the camera magnetically to the plate. Use the desktop stand to place the wired camera on any flat surface inside your home.
Integrate it into your system
It’s not just a home security camera — it’s part of the Philips Hue system. From lights that turn on when the camera detects motion to a live feed in the Hue app, the Secure camera works seamlessly with the whole Philips Hue collection.
Simply intuitive
Secure cameras were designed to be smart — but they're easy to install, control, and use with your Philips Hue system, too.
Control with Hue app
Arm and disarm from the Home tab, trigger alarms, get an overview of all activity, and receive push notifications when your cameras detect something suspicious.
Made for indoors and out
End-to-end encryption
As always, your privacy is our priority. All video and audio recorded with your Secure camera can only be seen by you and authorized users and is encrypted end to end.
Find a plan
Some Secure camera features require a plan to unlock them. Get to know the different plans, explore what makes them unique, and find the right one for you.
Questions & answers
How do I get a free trial of Secure, and when does it start?
How do I get a free trial of Secure, and when does it start?
When will my Secure camera start recording video clips?
When will my Secure camera start recording video clips?
What is the battery life of the Hue camera?
What is the battery life of the Hue camera?
How wide is the viewing angle of a Secure camera?
How wide is the viewing angle of a Secure camera?
Does the Secure camera have a built-in siren?
Does the Secure camera have a built-in siren?
Does the Secure camera support two-way talk?
Does the Secure camera support two-way talk?
Can I replace the battery of the Secure battery camera?
Can I replace the battery of the Secure battery camera?
Can I use the desktop stand with the Secure wired and battery camera?
Can I use the desktop stand with the Secure wired and battery camera?
Can't find an answer?
Can't find an answer?
Don't see the answer you were looking for?
Please check Support
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.