Support
Close up of front of Hue Outdoor cable extension 2,5m

Outdoor cable extension 2,5m

Extend the space between your Philips Hue outdoor lighting power supply and the first light in your setup — or extend the space between each light — by 8 feet with this cable extension, up to a total of 115 feet.

$24.99

  • Buy now and pay later with Klarna
  • Free Shipping on orders over $49.99
  • Free Returns for 30 Days
  • 2 Year Warranty
Product highlights
  • Hue
  • Extension cable
  • Length of 2,5m
  • T-part included
View all product specs
Find your product manual
Easy to install and extend

Easy to install and extend

Brighten up dark paths, create highlights in your landscaping, or create a unique ambiance on the patio. You can do it yourself, using Hue spots or bollards. The products are based on low voltage, safe to use and easy to install. No more complexity to get lighting outdoors: go create and extend as you like.

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

  • Paypal
  • Pay with Klarna
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay