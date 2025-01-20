*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Outdoor Low-Volt T-Connector
Easily customize your outdoor smart lighting! The T-connector offers even more flexibility in joining LowVolt outdoor lights together, letting you add space between lights or extend your setup throughout your yard.
$14.99
Product highlights
- T-connector
- LowVolt compatible
- Made for outdoor use (IP67)
Easy to install and extend
Brighten up dark paths, create highlights in your landscaping, or create a unique ambiance on the patio — anything is possible with the LowVolt system. The products, which can be plugged into any outdoor outlet, are safe to use and easy to install. Eliminate the hassle of adding outdoor lighting with a Philips Hue LowVolt outdoor smart lighting system.