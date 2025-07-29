Support
Being ceiling light

Illuminate your home with the Philips Hue Being ceiling light, which features a sleek style, brushed aluminum accents, and 50,000 shades of warm-to-cool white light. This smart fixture offers a diffused shade, projecting a halo of soft light onto the ceiling which is perfect for bedrooms, hallways, and entryways. Control instantly via Bluetooth in a single room or pair with a Hue Bridge to unlock the full suite of smart lighting features in your whole home

Product highlights

  • White ambiance
  • LED integrated
  • Instant control via Bluetooth
  • Control with app or voice*
  • Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Specifications

Design and finishing

  • Color

    aluminum

  • Material

    Metal

    Plastic

Durability

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Light characteristics

Miscellaneous

Packaging dimensions and weight

Product dimensions and weight

Service

Technical specifications

What's supported

Other

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

