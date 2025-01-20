Support
Illuminate your home with the Philips Hue Being ceiling light, which features a sleek style in white, and 50,000 shades of warm-to-cool white light. This smart fixture offers a diffused shade, projecting a halo of soft light onto the ceiling which is perfect for bedrooms, hallways, and entryways. Control instantly via Bluetooth in a single room or pair with a Hue Bridge to unlock the full suite of smart lighting features in your whole home

Product highlights
  • White ambiance
  • LED integrated
  • Instant control via Bluetooth
  • Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app

Philips Hue with Bluetooth is the easiest way to get started with smart lighting. Set the mood instantly with Bluetooth-enabled light fixtures and the Hue Bluetooth app, which allows you to control up to 10 lights in a room.

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

