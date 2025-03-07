Support
Close up of front of Hue White Ambiance Filament ST19 Edison - E26 smart bulb

ST19 Edison - E26 smart bulb

Vintage style meets modern smarts with this ST19 smart bulb. Perfect for smaller light fixtures and lamps, this Edison-style LED bulb offers the full suite of smart features, warm-to-cool white light, and an E26 base.

Fitting

Light color

Shape

Pack

Product highlights
  • White Ambiance Filament
  • Bluetooth enabled
  • Bridge enabled
  • Warm to cool white
  • Instant control via Bluetooth
  • Control with app or voice*
  • Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Vintage design meets modern performance

Edison-style smart bulbs combine a classic design with smart control. Instantly set the mood — whether they're on or off.

Manage your setup with a tap

Turn lights on and off, dim and brighten the room, create automations, and more — all in a Hue app.

Customize your lights with the Hue app

Go hands-free with voice

Simple voice commands allow you to control your Filament bulbs with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri.

Voice control activation

Control your way

Use a Hue app, your voice, or smart accessories to control your setup.

Use smart accessories

Filament bulbs do everything a standard Philips Hue bulb can do, including work with your smart accessories such as a Hue dimmer switch or motion sensor.

Philips Hue smart accesories
Filament kitchen set-up

Easy wireless dimming

Dim the warm white light of Filament bulbs down low to create a cozy atmosphere.

Easy to install

Designed for versatility

These vintage-inspired LED smart bulbs look great any way you use them: in a wall fixture, hung bare from the ceiling, or placed in your favorite lamp.

Where to put Filament bulbs

