Close up of front of Hue White ambiance Phoenix table light

Phoenix table light

The Philips Hue Phoenix table light provides you with dimmable warm to cool white LED light to match your daily moments. Connect via the Hue bridge (not included) to your home WiFi network for effortless control via your smart device.

Item no longer available

Product highlights

  • White ambiance
  • LED integrated
  • White
  • Smart control with Hue Bridge*
  • Control with your voice*
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

