Close up of front of Hue White and color ambiance Ensis pendant light

Ensis pendant light

Form and function in one slim, sleek fixture. Shine any color of light upwards against the ceiling, and another downward for the perfect combination of functional and mood lighting.

$479.99

Product highlights

  • Up-and-down light sources
  • Control each light individually
  • White and color light
  • 5400 lumens
  • Matte black finish
Specifications

Design and finishing

Color

Black

Material

Metal

Durability

Nominal lifetime

25,000

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Dimmable with Hue app and switch

Yes

LED integrated

Yes

Miscellaneous

Especially designed for

Living- & Bedroom

Type

Wall/Ceiling Light

Packaging dimensions and weight

EAN/UPC - product

046677588366

Net weight

4.5 kg

Gross weight

6.63 kg

Height

195 mm

Length

178 mm

Width

1,383 mm

Material number (12NC)

929003785001

Product dimensions and weight

Net weight

4.4 kg

Height maximum

166.4 cm

Height minimum

66.4 cm

Length

128.9 cm

Width

16.3 cm

Height maximum

51.1 inch

Height minimum

22.6 inch

Width

6.5 inch

Service

Warranty

2 year(s)

Technical specifications

Lumen output at 4000K

5,400 lm

Compatible with Philips Hue dimmable devices

Yes

Light color

2000-6500 Hue White Color Ambiance

Mains power

100-130 V

Energy class included light source

G

Wattage bulb included

-

IP code

IP20

Class of protection

Class I

The bulb

Communication protocol

Bluetooth

Zigbee

What's supported

Compatible with Effects

Yes

Philips Hue App

Android 10.0 and above

iOS 16 or later

WiFi

Works without wifi

Defined support period

Minimum of 48 months after introduction date

Max. number of accessories

12 (with Hue Bridge)

Other

Disposal of the product

At the end of (economic) life dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health

Dismantling

No dismantle information available

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

