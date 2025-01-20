*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Ensis pendant light
Form and function in one slim, sleek fixture. Shine any color of light upwards against the ceiling, and another downward for the perfect combination of functional and mood lighting.
$479.99
- Buy now and pay later with Klarna
- Free Shipping on orders over $49.99
- Free Returns for 30 Days
- 2 Year Warranty
Product highlights
- Up-and-down light sources
- Control each light individually
- White and color light
- 5400 lumens
- Matte black finish
White and color ambiance
Flourish pendant light
- LED integrated
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
$379.99
White and color ambiance
Infuse Hue ceiling lamp
- Integrated LED
- Bluetooth control via app
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
$249.99
White ambiance
Enrave medium ceiling lamp
- Integrated LED
- Bluetooth control via app
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
$229.99
White ambiance
Enrave large ceiling lamp
- Integrated LED
- Bluetooth control via app
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
$279.99
White and color ambiance
Infuse medium ceiling lamp
- Integrated LED
- Bluetooth control via app
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
$249.99
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
Black
Material
Metal
Durability
Nominal lifetime
25,000
Extra feature/accessory incl.
Dimmable with Hue app and switch
Yes
LED integrated
Yes
Miscellaneous
Especially designed for
Living- & Bedroom
Type
Wall/Ceiling Light
Packaging dimensions and weight
EAN/UPC - product
046677588366
Net weight
4.5 kg
Gross weight
6.63 kg
Height
195 mm
Length
178 mm
Width
1,383 mm
Material number (12NC)
929003785001
Product dimensions and weight
Net weight
4.4 kg
Height maximum
166.4 cm
Height minimum
66.4 cm
Length
128.9 cm
Width
16.3 cm
Height maximum
51.1 inch
Height minimum
22.6 inch
Width
6.5 inch
Service
Warranty
2 year(s)
Technical specifications
Lumen output at 4000K
5,400 lm
Compatible with Philips Hue dimmable devices
Yes
Light color
2000-6500 Hue White Color Ambiance
Mains power
100-130 V
Energy class included light source
G
Wattage bulb included
-
IP code
IP20
Class of protection
Class I
The bulb
Communication protocol
Bluetooth
Zigbee
What's supported
Compatible with Effects
Yes
Philips Hue App
Android 10.0 and above
iOS 16 or later
WiFi
Works without wifi
Defined support period
Minimum of 48 months after introduction date
Max. number of accessories
12 (with Hue Bridge)
Other
User manual
Disposal of the product
At the end of (economic) life dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
Dismantling
No dismantle information available