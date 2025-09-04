When you’ve got the prettiest permanent outdoor lighting, every day is a holiday. And even if it's not, get creative with light any day of the week with endless combinations of color and white light. Who needs an excuse to illuminate?
Frequently bought together
Hue
Secure battery camera
$159.99
$95.99
Hue
Secure wired camera
$129.99
$77.99
Hue
Secure battery camera
$159.99
$95.99
Hue
Secure wired camera
$129.99
$77.99
Hue White and color ambiance
Calla Large outdoor pedestal
$186.99
Hue White and color ambiance
Lily XL Outdoor spot light
$175.99
The smartest, most creative soffit lighting
Bright light, bold color
Enhanced with our cutting-edge Chromasync™ technology, every light pod delivers deep saturated hues and gentle pastel shades. Complemented by dedicated white LEDs that produce the widest range of warm-to-cool tones, Festavia permanent lights pods offer unparalleled versatility. And with 50 lumens output per light — they shine bright, too!
Easy eave lighting
No hardwiring here. These permanent lights are Low-volt, meaning you can simply plug them into any outdoor outlet. Attach them easily to your eaves, rooflines, or façades with the included adhesive tape or screws for long-term installation. Install once, enjoy forever!
Made for any weather
Waterproof, weatherproof, and made to withstand the elements. No more packing and unpacking after the holidays, Halloween, or any other celebration. With a long lifespan of 50,000 hours, leave them up all year long, year after year, and create even more reasons to light up your home!
Ultimate security lighting
Integrate seamlessly with the Philips Hue Secure ecosystem including, Secure cameras and sensors. Set your home’s exterior to light up when a presence is detected. Spot something suspicious? Trigger a light alarm to make the lights flash in red and help warn off potential intruders..
Questions & answers
Can you extend Festavia permanent lights after you have cut the string of light pods?
Can you extend Festavia permanent lights after you have cut the string of light pods?
What's the best way to attach Festavia permanent lights to a façade, roofline, or eaves?
What's the best way to attach Festavia permanent lights to a façade, roofline, or eaves?
Specifications
Design and finishing
Design and finishing
Color
White
Material
Plastic
Durability
Durability
Environmental
Environmental
Extra feature/accessory incl.
Extra feature/accessory incl.
Light characteristics
Light characteristics
String light/Lightstrip
String light/Lightstrip
Miscellaneous
Miscellaneous
Packaging dimensions and weight
Packaging dimensions and weight
Power consumption
Power consumption
Product dimensions and weight
Product dimensions and weight
Service
Service
Technical specifications
Technical specifications
What's in the box
What's in the box
What's supported
What's supported
Other
Other
Need a part?
Looking for replacement parts for this product? Find replacement power cables, mounts and more to breathe new life into your lights.
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.