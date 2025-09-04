Simple plug-and-play set up

Festavia globe string lights are Low-volt, meaning you can simply plug them into an existing power outlet using the included power supply. No complicated re-wiring is necessary. You can also add strings of lights to an existing Low-volt setup and integrate them with your other lights anywhere around your outdoor space.

Globe string lights can't be extended end-to-end but you can plug two strings of lights into the power supply unit using a T-connector included with the extension string.