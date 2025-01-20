Support
Close up of front of Hue White and color ambiance Impress Outdoor Pedestal Lamp (Low-volt)

Impress Outdoor Pedestal Lamp (Low-volt)

Modern and sleek, the Impress pedestal light brings any shade of white or color smart light to your yard. This Low-volt version includes a spike, so you can place it anywhere in the yard.

$189.99

Product highlights
  • White and color light
  • Low-volt - 8 W
  • PSU sold separately
  • Matte black finish
  • Easy to install outside
Easy to install and extend

Brighten up dark paths, create highlights in your landscaping, or create a unique ambiance on the patio. You can do it yourself, using Hue spots or bollards. The products are based on low voltage, safe to use and easy to install. No more complexity to get lighting outdoors: go create and extend as you like.

Requires a Philips Hue bridge

Connect your Philips Hue lights with the Bridge to control your lights from your smart phone or tablet via the Philips Hue app. Or control your Philips Hue lights with the Philips Hue dimmer indoor switch for on/off and dimming functionalities.

High-quality aluminium and tempered glass

The products are made specifically for outdoor use. We are using high-quality aluminium and tempered glass to ensure the best performance in the outdoor conditions. As well as smart use of materials to optimize radio frequency.

Set timers for your convenience

Enjoy longer evenings outside, finish yard work or just bring the garbage outside after sunset. Have your Philips Hue lights turn on automatically by setting schedules or use sunset /sunrise routine. And of course, you can also turn off or dim your lights this way. You'll never again have to worry whether you've left any lights on.

High light output

This Philips Hue light provides you with enough output to light up your garden comfortably. Use this Philips Hue light to help you light up your entrances, create more ambiance and bring your outdoors to the next level by setting the scene for your moment.

Unwind with warm to cool white light

Extend your evenings with Philips Hue outdoor lighting. Set the right ambiance on your patio, balcony or porch and relax. From the warm white light of a summer sun, to the ice cool daylight of winter: you can enjoy any shade of white light to fit your mood throughout the year.

Special light for special occasions

Family or friends coming over? Set your outdoor lights to match the occasion. Whether it's a cozy dinner on the balcony, a BBQ on the patio or party in the backyard, you can add a touch of magic to every get-together with Philips Hue. Create colorful scenes or slow-moving dynamic effects to enjoy these special moments to the fullest.

Beautify your backyard with outdoor lighting

Give your garden a chance to shine as bright as your home. Over 16 million colors and 50,000 shades of warm and cool white light allow you to decorate the outside just like the inside, whether you're illuminating a walkway or shining a spotlight on your favorite part of the patio.

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

