*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Starter kit: 3 E26 smart bulbs (60W) + smart button
Add ambient color to any room with the Philips Hue White and color ambiance bulb starter kit. Connect to the included Hue Bridge to take advantage of endless list of features. Control via the App, voice or the included Button. As bright as a 75 W bulb. As bright as a 60 W bulb.
Product highlights
- White and color ambiance
- Up to 800 lumens*
- White and colored light
- Hue Bridge included
- Smart button included
Specifications
Bulb dimensions
Dimensions (WxHxD)
62x112