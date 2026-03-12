Philips Hue Tento — a ceiling panel light made for everyday use throughout your home. Its slim, round profile complements any indoor space, from hallways and garages to living rooms and kitchens. Effortlessly choose between bright white functional light or decorative color from a palette of 16 million tones. Ultra-low dimming lets you create a cozy ambiance, perfect for late-night moments. Control it with the Hue app, voice commands via your smart assistant, or smart switches.

Tunable white and color light

Up to 2250 lumen

Ultra-low dimming to 0.2%

Color temperature 2000-6500K

App and voice control