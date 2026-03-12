Tento round ceiling panel - medium

New
Slim round ceiling light with a white frame and pink illuminated surface, featuring a compact design and smooth matte finish.
In stock
  • Buy now and pay later with Klarna
  • Free Shipping on orders over $49.99
  • Free Returns for 30 Days
  • 2 Year Warranty

About the Tento round ceiling panel - medium

Philips Hue Tento — a ceiling panel light made for everyday use throughout your home. Its slim, round profile complements any indoor space, from hallways and garages to living rooms and kitchens. Effortlessly choose between bright white functional light or decorative color from a palette of 16 million tones. Ultra-low dimming lets you create a cozy ambiance, perfect for late-night moments. Control it with the Hue app, voice commands via your smart assistant, or smart switches.

  • Tunable white and color light
  • Up to 2250 lumen
  • Ultra-low dimming to 0.2%
  • Color temperature 2000-6500K
  • App and voice control
  • Paypal
  • Pay with Klarna
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay