Hue Flux strip light extension cable 16ft
Conveniently place your indoor Flux or Flux ultra-bright strip light exactly where you want it. With its unobtrusive, minimalist design, this 5-meter extension means you don't have to worry about the strip light's distance from the power source. The extension also makes it easy to keep the power supply unit out of sight.
Product highlights
- 5 m / 16 ft extension cable
- Easy to install
- Unobtrusive, minimalist design
- Safe low-voltage setup (IP20)
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
White
Material
PVC