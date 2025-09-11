Support
Close up of front of LIGHTSTRIPS Hue Flux corner connector 4-pack

Hue Flux corner connector 4-pack

Effortlessly reuse and connect pieces of a Flux or Flux ultra-bright strip light without bending or damaging them. The corner connector is designed to join two pieces of strip light together at a 90-degree angle for ceiling corner turns, wrapping under cabinets, and outlining frames and mirrors -- all without compromising consistency or quality of light.

Product highlights

  • Join 2 pieces of strip light
  • 90-degree corner connection
  • Ensures consistency of light
  • DIY friendly
  • Includes 4 corner connectors
Specifications

Design and finishing

  • Color

    White

  • Material

    Plastic

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Miscellaneous

Packaging dimensions and weight

Product dimensions and weight

Service

What's supported

Other

