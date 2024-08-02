Support
Close up of front of Perifo L-shaped wall base kit (2 spots)

Perifo L-shaped wall base kit (2 spots)

This wall track lighting kit in white includes two cylinder spotlights, three 39.4 inch rails, a PSU with a plug for a wall outlet, and connectors to create an L shape that turns to the left.

Product highlights

  • 2 spots, 490 lm @2700k each
  • Takes up 10.6 wattage from power supply unit
  • 80 inch x 40.6 inch
  • Designed for walls
  • Includes everything you need
In this bundle

Close up of front of Hue Perifo wall 90 W 1-point power supply unit with plug

1 x Hue Perifo wall 90 W 1-point power supply unit with plug

This power supply unit connects to the end of one Perifo rail and plugs into a wall outlet. Power up to 90 W of lights on a single power supply unit — just add up each light’s wattage to reach the threshold. Only for Perifo track lighting.

Perifo wall 90 W 1-point power supply unit with plug
Close up of front of Hue Perifo rail 39.4 inch

3 x Hue Perifo rail 39.4 inch

This 39.4 inch rail in white lets you lay out your track lighting the way you like. Click Perifo lights directly into the rail. Only for Perifo track lighting.

Perifo rail 39.4 inch
Close up of front of Hue Perifo straight connector

1 x Hue Perifo straight connector

Connect two Perifo rails with this straight connector in white. Only for Perifo track lighting.

Perifo straight connector
Close up of front of Hue Perifo external corner connector

1 x Hue Perifo external corner connector

Create an L-shape with your Perifo track lighting using an external corner connector. Once installed, the track will turn to the right or left, depending on how your power supply unit is positioned. Only for Perifo track lighting

Perifo external corner connector
Close up of front of Hue White and color ambiance Perifo cylinder spotlight

2 x Hue White and color ambiance Perifo cylinder spotlight

These powerful cylinder spotlights in white click right into Perifo rails. Tilt and rotate to shine their colorful light anywhere you like. Only for Perifo track lighting.

Perifo cylinder spotlight

