20 January 2026

There's something magical about the moment your outdoor space comes alive after sunset. Whether it’s a softly lit garden, a welcoming glow at the front door or a vibrant balcony tucked above the city streets, the right lighting can completely change how your home feels. These outdoor lighting ideas bring together style, comfort and intuitive smart technology, helping you shape an exterior that feels safe, beautiful and deeply personal.

Smart outdoor lighting has evolved far beyond 'functional illumination'. Today, lighting is ambient, dynamic and fully customisable – especially with trusted brands like Philips Hue, that can help you can paint your outdoor spaces in millions of colours, automate your routines and enhance every corner of your exterior with confidence and creativity.

Discover the best ideas for front-door lighting, garden lighting, pathway lighting, outdoor wall lighting and more. Inspired by how real people live, host, relax and spend time outdoors.