24/01/2024

We often focus on getting the lighting just right in the areas of our home where we spend the most time — the living room, kitchen, bedroom, or even the backyard. But what about the stairs and steps around your home?

Whether you’re focusing on the indoor or outdoor areas of your home, LED-lit stairs can make trips up and down (and back up if you’re forgetful!) easier, and can even transform them into a stunning focal point of your home. Use these smart stair lighting ideas for your steps, stairs, and stoops.