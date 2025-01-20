*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Mount the motion sensor anywhere
The motion sensor for Philips Hue smart lights is battery powered and completely wireless, allowing you to install anywhere inside your home. Place it on a shelf, mount it to a wall or ceiling with a single screw, or place it on any magnetic surface with the included magnet.
Customize motion sensor lights
With the Hue motion sensor, you can customize the lights that come on and their intensity depending on the time of day. During the evening, set the motion sensor to trigger gentle night lights to guide you in the dark. During the day, trigger crisp white light to flood your halls.
Daylight sensor detects light
The Hue Motion sensor╞s integrated daylight sensor detects when there is still enough daylight so that lights do not turn on until you need them. If it╞s still too dark, adjust the light sensitivity of the sensor in the Philips Hue app to personalize when you╞d like the motion sensor to activate.
Requires a Philips Hue Bridge
This product requires a connection to the Hue Bridge (not included).