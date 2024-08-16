Think of wall-washing lighting as painting with light — an effortless way to give your home a makeover without the need to repaint the walls or buy new furnishings.

Wall-washing lighting simply involves shining light directly onto walls instead of into the center of a room. Bathing your walls with light creates soft pools of evenly diffused color and avoids any harsh glare. So, whatever vibe you’re looking for, see how wall-wash lighting can bring it to any space!