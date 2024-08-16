March 31, 2023
Think of wall-washing lighting as painting with light — an effortless way to give your home a makeover without the need to repaint the walls or buy new furnishings.
Wall-washing lighting simply involves shining light directly onto walls instead of into the center of a room. Bathing your walls with light creates soft pools of evenly diffused color and avoids any harsh glare. So, whatever vibe you’re looking for, see how wall-wash lighting can bring it to any space!
Wall-washing lighting inside your home
No pictures on your wall? No problem! Every wall becomes a blank canvas just waiting to be filled with smart light — and you have 16 million colors in your palette to play with.
Signe floor lamps are a great option for turning blank walls and non-descript corners into stunning centerpieces. Pair them up with Signe table lamps to get just the right concentration of light and the optimal blend of color exactly where you need it.
And while splashing walls with light can banish shadows and beautify, it can also act as unobtrusive task lighting. Position a Bloom table lamp or a couple of Play light bars on your living room sideboard. Angle them to make their light bounce off the wall and fill the page you're reading with a relaxing glow. Wall-wash lighting is seriously easy on the eyes!
Outdoor wall wash lighting
Come rain or shine, when you wash your outdoor walls and fences with colorful smart light, you’ll transport yourself to any season (and destination!), whatever the time of year.
Give your garden wall the Miami Beach treatment. Line up a few Amarant linear spot lights along your garden path and point them at the wall. Set them to pastel pinks and yellow neons, and go from garden path to Ocean Drive!
The Amarant’s elongated design is made to throw light at large, flat spaces. Its wall-washing effect can also create a vibrant backdrop for dining on your patio, picking out textures in brickwork while spilling diffused light onto your table.
If you want to get extra-creative, position spotlights in front of your backyard’s hero pieces. Prized plants and trees or even garden gnomes! — pick them out with light and let them cast atmospheric shadows onto your walls and fences.
Lily outdoor spot lights are an easy way to achieve this effect. Easily placed into the ground, Lily spot lights can be tucked into any nook or cranny and pointed in just about any direction. They’re great at adding a powerful pop of light that will add depth to your space.