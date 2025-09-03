Support
Close up of front of Hue Bridge Pro

New

Bridge Pro

The next generation of the Hue smart hub. Powered by a chip that’s capable of running complex algorithms and AI-powered features, it’s faster and stronger than ever. Turn your lights into motion sensors with MotionAware™, use your security and lights together, and more.

variant.group.version

Coming Soon

Product highlights

  • Supports 150+ lights, 50+ accessories
  • Use lights as motion sensors with MotionAware™
  • Unlocks Hue Sync surround lighting and security integration
  • Compatible with Apple Home, Alexa, Google Assistant, Samsung SmartThings
  • Advanced encryption with Zigbee Trust Center
View all product specs
Find your product manual

Frequently bought together

End of summer sale
Dimmer Switch (latest model)

Hue

Dimmer Switch (latest model)
Wireless installation
Battery powered
Easy access to light scenes
Use as a remote control

$34.99

$27.99

End of summer sale
Signe gradient floor lamp

Hue White and color ambiance

Signe gradient floor lamp
Black
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$399.99

$319.99

End of summer sale
Signe gradient table lamp

Hue White and color ambiance

Signe gradient table lamp
Black
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$269.99

$215.99

End of summer sale
Gradient lightstrip 80 inch

Hue White and color ambiance

Gradient lightstrip 80 inch
LED integrated
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$199.99

$159.99

End of summer sale
A19 - E26 smart bulb

Hue White Ambiance Filament

A19 - E26 smart bulb
Warm to cool white
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$44.99

$35.99

-30%
ST19 Edison - E26 smart bulb

Hue White Ambiance Filament

ST19 Edison - E26 smart bulb
Warm to cool white
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$54.99

$43.99

End of summer sale
Motion sensor

Hue

Motion sensor
Wireless installation
Automates your lights
Adjusts light to time of day
Mounts anywhere

$54.99

$43.99

End of summer sale
GU10 - smart spotlight - (2-pack)

Hue White and color ambiance

GU10 - smart spotlight - (2-pack)
White and color light
Up to 450 lumens
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$134.99

$107.99

End of summer sale
GU10 - smart spotlight - (2-pack)

Hue White

GU10 - smart spotlight - (2-pack)
Warm white light
Up to 450 lumens
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$54.99

$43.99

End of summer sale
Play light bar double pack

Hue White and color ambiance

Play light bar double pack
Integrated LED
White
Smart control with Hue bridge*
Control with your voice*

$189.99

$151.99

Item almost out of stock

End of summer sale
Extension cable for outdoor use 5m

Hue

Extension cable for outdoor use 5m
Extension cable
Length of 5m
Black

$24.99

$19.99

End of summer sale
Outdoor cable extension 2,5m

Hue

Outdoor cable extension 2,5m
Extension cable
Length of 2,5m
T-part included

$24.99

$19.99

End of summer sale
Outdoor 40W power supply

Hue

Outdoor 40W power supply
Power Supply LowVolt system
Power up to 40W
Black

$59.99

$47.99

End of summer sale
Tap dial switch

Hue

Tap dial switch
Wireless installation
Battery powered
Easy access to light scenes
Use as a remote control

$69.99

$55.99

End of summer sale
95W power supply Hue NAM

Hue

95W power supply Hue NAM
Extension cable
Power up to 95W
Black

$79.99

$63.99

Zigbee security

Zigbee security

Your privacy is our priority. Zigbee and Philips Hue prevent unauthorized access to your smart light ecosystem.

Hue MotionAware™

Hue MotionAware™

This exciting new feature exclusive to Bridge Pro empowers your lighting system to intuitively respond to your movements around the home. Using at least 3 lights in the same room, you can create a motion area that detects your presence and triggers any lights you assign to it. No separate motion sensor needed!

More capacity, faster processor

More capacity, faster processor

Compared with Bridge, the Bridge Pro brings 3x more capacity, support for 150+ lights, 50+ accessories, 500 scenes, plus 5x faster response times with its new Hue Chip Pro.   

Whole-home control from anywhere

Whole-home control from anywhere

The Bridge and Bridge Pro give you access to your smart home system from anywhere via the Hue app. Control your lights, receive security notifications — or just set up your system to run on a schedule with automations.

Specifications

Design and finishing

  • Color

    Black

  • Material

    Synthetic

Durability

Environmental

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Guarantee

Packaging dimensions and weight

Packaging information

Power

Power consumption

Product dimensions and weight

Service

Technical specifications

The bridge

What's in the box

What's supported

Other

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

  • Pay with Klarna
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay