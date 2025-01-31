Turn your next gaming session or movie night into a full sensory experience.
- Works with any HDMI device
- Seamless light syncing
- Easy to install yourself
Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K
Transform your entertainment into a fully immersive light syncing experience. The Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K elevates the way you play, watch, and listen by syncing your Philips Hue lights to what's on your screen. With an ultra-fast refresh rate, it matches your light colors with the highest quality video content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz.
$399.99
Product highlights
- Syncs lights with TV content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz
- HDMI 2.1 certified
- Creates 1:1 color sync with what's on your screen
- Link up to 10 Philips Hue lights
- No camera or wires hanging in front of your screen
Game-changing sync
Customize with the app
Use the Hue Sync mobile app to easily control your Hue sync box 8K: change the intensity of your lights, adjust their brightness, and change the sync mode.
Go hands-free with voice
Pair with smart home assistants such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, to control your lightstrip with your voice.
Control your way
Use your voice, the Hue app, or your TV remote to control your setup.
Use your TV remote
Configure any infrared TV remote to control your sync box just the way you want it.
Add up to 4 HDMI devices
Connect and sync all your media devices – from your favorite gaming consoles to your go-to streaming devices. The Hue sync box 8K is compatible with the latest HDMI 2.1 devices. It doesn't sync with TV apps.
Arrange a virtual version of your room
Use the Hue app to connect your lights for the best light syncing experience in your room. By creating an Entertainment area, you can arrange a virtual version of your room and sync up to 10 Hue lights to your preference.
Create the ideal syncing experience
With the Hue Sync app, you can customize your light intensity and brightness and set your sync mode to your preference.
