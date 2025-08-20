Matter is based on the principles of simplicity, reliability, interoperability, and security. It’s a seal of approval that devices built on this protocol will work seamlessly together, both now and well into the future.
Philips Hue and Matter
Connect Hue to Smart Home products and ecosystems with Matter
Matter creates a simplified connected experience between Philips Hue and other smart home products. It offers easier interoperability between supported smart home devices in a reliable and secure manner.
Got a Hue Bridge or Bridge Pro? They already support Matter
The Hue Bridge and Bridge Pro unlock it all — including Matter. Bridge has been updated to support Matter, meaning that your Hue lights and accessories automatically support Matter, too.¹
Hue bulbs with Matter support
You can now directly connect Matter-enabled bulbs to your smart home ecosystem. Get a simplified connected experience between Philips Hue and other smart products with Matter.
A new standard for connected things, Matter offers reliable, secure interoperability between supported smart home devices. To benefit from this integration, you’ll need Matter-enabled Hue bulbs (look for the Matter logo on the bulbs) and a Thread Border Router such as Apple HomePod Mini, Amazon Echo Smart Speakers (4th gen), Nanoleaf, or Google Nest Hub.
Easily integrate with other smart home devices
You can connect to all the favorites — Amazon Alexa, Apple Home, and Google Assistant — in addition to other smart home devices and apps that support Matter. To benefit from this integration, you’ll need Matter-enabled Hue bulbs (look for the Matter logo on the bulbs) and a Thread Border Router such as Apple HomePod Mini, Amazon Echo Smart Speakers (4th gen), Nanoleaf, or Google Nest Hub.
A leader in smart lighting
Philips Hue and our parent company, Signify, are members on the board of Connectivity Standard Alliance (formerly known as the Zigbee Alliance). As an active member of the Matter steering committee, we have contributed to the development, testing, and standardization of this new standard.
What you need
Already have a Bridge or Bridge Pro? Then you’re all set! You’ll get the software update that enables Matter automatically, so there’s nothing additional you need.
All Philips Hue products — including both new and existing ones — will work with Matter if connected via Hue Bridge.²
Questions & answers
What are the benefits of Matter?
What are the benefits of Matter?
Which Hue products works with Matter?
Which Hue products works with Matter?
Do I need a Philips Hue Bridge to connect my devices via Matter?
Do I need a Philips Hue Bridge to connect my devices via Matter?
How do I connect with Matter?
How do I connect with Matter?
Are there any hardware requirements to use Matter with Philips Hue?
Are there any hardware requirements to use Matter with Philips Hue?
Will my smart home integrations work faster with Matter?
Will my smart home integrations work faster with Matter?
Get support
We’re always happy to help! If you need more support in using Philips Hue and Matter, check out more questions and answers or get in touch with us.
- The Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box and the dial on the Tap dial switch do not support Matter.
- Because the Philips Hue Bridge enables Matter support, products connected via Bluetooth cannot be used with Matter.
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.