Close up of front of Bulb G40 - E26 smart bulb

G40 - E26 smart bulb

Handblown and made of crystal-clear glass, Lightguide bulbs are a statement piece. The reflections from its inner tube and coating play off of each other, creating a unique light effect that perfectly complements its striking globe shape.

Bulb Shape

$134.99

Product highlights
  • Handblown glass
  • Reflective coating
  • Glowing inner tube
  • White and color light
  • ⌀4.9"
A modern marvel

Designed to be on display, Lightguide bulbs are the epitome of style.

Ultimate app control

Control your bulb with your smartphone or tablet using the Philips Hue app. 

Go hands-free with voice

Control with voice commands by pairing with smart home assistants such as Amazon Alexa, Apple Home, and Google Assistant.

Control your way

Use the Philips Hue app, your voice, or smart accessories to control your Lightguide smart bulb. 

Get a little more convenience out of your lights with easy-to-use accessories such as a dimmer switch or motion sensor.

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

