Sale
A19 - E26 smart bulb - 75 W
Get comfortable, soft white light in your home with this fully dimmable smart light bulb. Control instantly via Bluetooth in one room or connect to a Hue Bridge to unlock the full suite of smart lighting features. As bright as a 75 W bulb.
Current price is $16.49, original price is $21.99
Product highlights
- White
- Bluetooth enabled
- Bridge enabled
- Up to 1055 lumens*
- Soft white light
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Specifications
Bulb dimensions
Bulb dimensions
Dimensions (WxHxD)
62x112