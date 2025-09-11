*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Sale
Adore Lighted Vanity Mirror
Make morning and evening routines that much better with the Adore lighted vanity mirror, a large round bathroom mirror encircled by a ring of warm to cool white light. Connect to the Hue Bridge for smart control.
Current price is $29.99, original price is $289.99
Want to know when it’s back?
Sign up to receive an email when this product is back in stock. We’ll only send you this email once — check out our Privacy Policy for more details.
Product highlights
- White ambiance
- Dimmer switch included
- White
- Smart control with Hue bridge*
- Control with your voice*
Enjoy the right smart lighting for daily tasks
Maximize the effect of your daily routines with tunable white light. Set the light to match different needs and moods in the bathroom with the press of a button. Get energized in the morning with cool daylight, do precision tasks with bright light, have the perfect reading light in bath or have some me-time in the bath tub with warm light.
Water-resistant smart light for bathrooms
The Philips Hue Adore series of smart bathroom lights have been rigorously tested to ensure that they are water resistant, making them ideal for humid environments. Each Adore bathroom light meets IP44 standards.
Wireless control with included dimmer switch
With the battery-powered dimmer switch, you can control up to 10 smart lights simultaneously. The switch ∙ which can be removed from its wall mount and used as a remote control ∙ allows you to dim and brighten your lights or cycle through four preset light recipes
Expand to a smart light system with the Hue Bridge
When connected to a Hue Bridge (*sold separately), your smart lights become even more versatile. Control your lights from anywhere inside and outside your home using just the Philips Hue app. Set timers, routines, and add or remove lights from your system.
Specifications
Design and finishing
Design and finishing
Color
White
Material
Metal