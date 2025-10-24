Retrofit Recessed Can Downlight 5 or 6 inch
Get the right shade of light at any moment. These recessed downlights feature an adapter so that you can use it in 5- or 6-inch ceiling holes. Bright and featuring tunable white light, these lights are the perfect way to set the mood in kitchens, living rooms, and more.
Current price is $44.99
Product highlights
- Fits 5- or 6-inch holes
- Includes E26 socket adapter
- 1100 lumens
- Warm-to-cool white light
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
White
Material
Metal