Support
Round recessed downlight in a compact shape with a white matte finish, emitting a warm white glow from the center.

Retrofit Recessed Can Downlight 5 or 6 inch

Get the right shade of light at any moment. These recessed downlights feature an adapter so that you can use it in 5- or 6-inch ceiling holes. Bright and featuring tunable white light, these lights are the perfect way to set the mood in kitchens, living rooms, and more.

Item no longer available

Product highlights

  • Fits 5- or 6-inch holes
  • Includes E26 socket adapter
  • 1100 lumens
  • Warm-to-cool white light
View all product specs
Find your product manual

Specifications

Design and finishing

  • Color

    White

  • Material

    Metal

Durability

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Light characteristics

Miscellaneous

Packaging dimensions and weight

Product dimensions and weight

Service

Technical specifications

What's supported

Other

  • Pay with Klarna
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay