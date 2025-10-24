Starter kit: 2 E26 smart bulbs (60 W) + dimmer switch
Philips Hue white ambiance can help you to fall asleep and wake up gently. It can energize you and help you to concentrate, read and relax. Set the right ambiance with a range of white light, from cool daylight to relaxing warm white light. As bright as a 60 W bulb.
Current price is $129.99
Product highlights
- White ambiance
- Up to 800 lumens*
- 2 x E26 bulb
- Bridge included
- Shades of white (2200-6500K)
Specifications
Bulb dimensions
Bulb dimensions
Dimensions (WxHxD)
62x110