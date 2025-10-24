Add a touch of festive fun to your home this holiday season with the exclusive Philips Hue White and color ambiance E26 bulb 3-pack, which offers millions of shades of warm-to-cool white and color light to transform your home. These bulbs feature Bluetooth capability for instant light control in one room. Connect to a Hue Bridge to unlock the full suite of smart light features, including the ability to control more than 10 lights - even while away from home