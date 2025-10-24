Support
Black Econic down wall lantern with a square shape, matte finish, and visible pink illuminated light source inside.

Econic Outdoor Wall Light

Now expand Hue to your outdoors. The Econic wall light can be connected to your existing Hue bridge to enjoy all features e.g. away from home control and scheduling, and to create any ambiance. Hue bridge not included

Item no longer available

Product highlights

  • White and color ambiance
  • Bridge required
  • LED integrated
  • White and color light
  • Mains powered
  • Smart control with Hue bridge*
