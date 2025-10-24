Econic Outdoor Wall Light
Now expand Hue to your outdoors. The Econic wall light can be connected to your existing Hue bridge to enjoy all features e.g. away from home control and scheduling, and to create any ambiance. Hue bridge not included
Current price is $199.99
Product highlights
- White and color ambiance
- Bridge required
- LED integrated
- White and color light
- Mains powered
- Smart control with Hue bridge*
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
Black
Material
Glass