When you’ve got the prettiest permanent outdoor lighting, every day is a holiday. And even if it's not, get creative with light any day of the week with endless combinations of color and white light. Who needs an excuse to illuminate?
The ultimate year-round décor. Personalize your home’s exterior for any occasion, any season, and any mood with a string of bright, color-capable light pods. These IP65 weatherproof lights are easy to install under eaves, along rooflines, or on façades.
Product highlights
- Chromasync™ precision color
- 150 ft with 80 lights
- Up to 50 lm per light
- Cuttable string
- Low-volt power supply included
The smartest, most creative soffit lighting
Bright light, bold color
Enhanced with our cutting-edge Chromasync™ technology, every light pod delivers deep saturated hues and gentle pastel shades. Complemented by dedicated white LEDs that produce the widest range of warm-to-cool tones, Festavia permanent lights pods offer unparalleled versatility. And with 50 lumens output per light — they shine bright, too!
Easy eave lighting
No hardwiring here. These permanent lights are Low-volt, meaning you can simply plug them into any outdoor outlet. Attach them easily to your eaves, rooflines, or façades with the included adhesive tape or screws for long-term installation. Install once, enjoy forever!
Made for any weather
Waterproof, weatherproof, and made to withstand the elements. No more packing and unpacking after the holidays, Halloween, or any other celebration. With a long lifespan of 50,000 hours, leave them up all year long, year after year, and create even more reasons to light up your home!
Ultimate security lighting
Integrate seamlessly with the Philips Hue Secure ecosystem including, Secure cameras and sensors. Set your home’s exterior to light up when a presence is detected. Spot something suspicious? Trigger a light alarm to make the lights flash in red and help warn off potential intruders..
