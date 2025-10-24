Support
White GU10-shaped smart LED bulb with a matte finish, visible hue white and color text, and a pink illuminated top.

GU10 - smart spotlight

Bring color to your home with a spotlight bulb. With 16 million colors, this light can give your home new personality. Control instantly via Bluetooth in one room or connect to a Hue Bridge to unlock the full suite of features.

Item no longer available

Product highlights

  • White and color ambiance
  • Bluetooth enabled
  • Bridge enabled
  • White and colored light
  • Instant control via Bluetooth
  • Control with app or voice*
  • Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
View all product specs
Find your product manual

Specifications

Bulb dimensions

  • Dimensions (WxHxD)

    50x58

Durability

Environmental

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Guarantee

Light characteristics

Packaging dimensions and weight

Packaging information

Power consumption

Product dimensions and weight

Service

Technical specifications

The bulb

What's in the box

What's supported

Other

  • Pay with Klarna
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay