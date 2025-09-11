*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Perifo linear light bar
Give larger spaces some color! Click the black linear light bar into a Perifo rail to fill the room with diffused light. Only for Perifo track lighting.
Product highlights
- ±10-year lifespan
- Bluetooth and Hue Bridge compatible
- White and color light
- 1700 lumen
- 29 watts
Requires a Philips Hue bridge
Connect your Philips Hue lights with the bridge to control your lights from your smart phone or tablet via the Philips Hue app.
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
Black
Material
Metal
Synthetic