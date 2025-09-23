The Play gradient light tube shines a seamless blend of colorful light, letting all its different colors flow naturally into one another.
- Made for TVs
- Blend multiple colors of light
- Easy to install yourself
Bring the cinema home with the Play gradient light tube compact in white. Place or mount beneath a TV to cast a blend of colorful light. Rotate the tube to shine it in any direction — a perfect complement to surround lighting.
- ±10-year lifespan
- Made for 40" to 55" TVs
- Blends white and colored light
- Philips Hue Bridge and Hue sync box required
- Includes power supply
Designed for the home theater
Set it below the TV. Mount it above. Wherever it goes, it creates unique entertainment experiences with a blend of brilliant, colorful light.
Customize with the Hue app
Control the Play gradient light tube with your smartphone or tablet using one of the Hue apps.
Pair with the Hue sync box
Enable surround lighting with the Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box. Watch your lights — including the Play gradient light tube — flash, dim, brighten, and change color in sync with your screen. Hue Bridge required.
Control your way
Use a Hue app, your voice, or smart accessories to control your setup.
Go hands-free with voice
Pair with smart home assistants, such as Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Assistant, to control your lights with voice commands.
Blend multiple colors of light
Adjust the angle
Rotate the Play gradient light tube 340 degrees to get the perfect angle of colorful light without any glare on the TV.
Where to place the Play gradient light tube
Replacement parts available for this product
Looking for replacement parts for this product? Find replacement power cables, mounts, and more to breathe new life into your lights.
Questions & answers
What is the Play gradient light tube?
Does the Play gradient light tube support Bluetooth ?
Does the Play gradient light tube do the same thing as the Play gradient lightstrip?
Can I mount the Play gradient light tube on the wall?
Can I mount the Play gradient light tube behind TV?
Can I use the Play gradient light tube with other gradient or White and color ambiance lights?
Can I use the Play gradient light tube for setting the mood as well as surround lighting?
Can I change the direction of the power cable on the Play gradient light tube?
What size Play gradient light tube should I get?
Will the Play gradient light tube roll off my cabinet or shelf?
What does "gradient" mean?
How many lights does the Philips Hue Play gradient light tube appear as in the Philips Hue app?
Is it possible to combine the Play gradient lightstrip with the Play gradient light tube?
How do dynamic scenes work on gradient lights?
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.