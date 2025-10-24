Sale
Play gradient light tube large
Bring the cinema home with the Play gradient light tube large in black. Place or mount beneath a TV to cast a blend of colorful light. Rotate the tube to shine it in any direction — a perfect complement to surround lighting.
Current price is $161.99, original price is $269.99
Product highlights
- ±10-year lifespan
- Made for 60" TVs and larger
- Blends white and colored light
- Philips Hue Bridge and Hue sync box required
- Includes power supply
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
Black
Material
Metal
Plastic