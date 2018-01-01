Hue personal wireless lighting
Suggestions
    Limitless possibilities
    White and color ambiance

    Single bulb E12

    046677468903

    Requires a Hue Bridge

    • 1 x E12 bulb
    • White and colored light
    • Smart control with Hue Bridge*
    • Control with your voice
    Single bulb E12

    It's the classic candelabra bulb in a smart LED. With millions of shades of white and color light, instant dimming, and a standard E12 base, this smart candle bulb lets you set the mood anywhere.

    Technical Specifications

    Bulb dimensions
    • Dimensions (WxHxD)
      50x58x50
    Environmental
    • Operational humidity
      5% <H<95% (non condensing)
    • Operational temperature
      -20°C to 40°C
    Guarantee
    • 2 years
      Yes
    Power consumption
    • Energy Efficiency Label (EEL)
      A
    Service
    • Warranty
      2 year(s)
    Technical specifications
    • Weight
      51
    • Bulb technology
      LED
    The bulb
    • Color temperature
      2000K-6500K +16 million colors
    • Diameter
      39 mm
    • Energy efficiency label
      A
    • Fitting
      E12
    • Form factor
      B39
    • Height
      114 mm
    • Input voltage
      110V-130V
    • Lifetime
      25,000 hour(s)
    • Light output
      16 million colors
    • Lumen output
      450 lm
    • Max. operation power
      6.5 W
    • Max. standby power
      0.5 W
    • Number of switching cycles
      50,000
    • Power factor
      >0.5
    • Rated lifetime
      25,000 hour(s)
    • Software upgradable
      when connected to Hue bridge
    • Start up
      Instant 100% light output
    • Wattage
      6.5 W
    • Wattage equivalent
      40 W
    • Diameter
      1.46 inch
    • Height
      4.5 inch
    • Communication protocol
      Zigbee
    • Software upgradable
      When connected to Hue Bridge
    What's in the box
    • Bridge
      No
    • Ethernet network cable
      No
    • Hue bulbs
      1
    • Hue dimmer switch
      No
    • Hue Tap switch
      No
    • Power adapter
      No
    What's supported
    • HomeKit compatible
      Yes
    • IOS
      7 or later
    • Philips Hue App
      Android 7.0 and later
    • Voice assistants
      Amazon Alexa
    Packaging dimensions and weight
    • EAN/UPC - product
      046677468903
    • Net weight
      0.050 kg
    • Gross weight
      0.104 kg
    • Height
      16.500 cm
    • Length
      5.500 cm
    • Width
      8.800 cm
    • Material number (12NC)
      929001301501
    Play with smart color lights

    There╞s no limit with Philips Hue: with over 16 million colors, you can transform your home into the perfect party venue, bring a bedtime story to life, and much more. Use preset, colored light scenes to evoke the feeling of summer any time you'd like, or use your own photo to relive a special memory.

    Get in the mood with warm to cool white smart lights

    Use over 50,000 shades of warm to cool white light to put you in the mood to work, play, or relax ∙ no matter what time of day it is. Start your morning off on the right foot with cool, energizing bright white light, or settle down for the night with golden tones.

    Sync your media to smart lights

    With the Hue Sync app and the Hue Bridge, you can bring your entertainment to new heights. Surround yourself with Philips Hue lights and turn on your movie, music, or game ∙ and then watch your lights mirror the colors and rhythm.

    Away-from-home smart light control

    The Philips Hue app gives you complete control over your lights, even if you're not home. Switch your lights off and on remotely using just the app to ensure your home is always lit the way you want it.

    Smart lights to wake you up and help you sleep

    Set your lights to slowly brighten in the morning at a preset time to mimic sunrise and help you start your day feeling calm and refreshed. In the evening, the relaxing warm white lights will help you unwind, relax and prepare your body for a good night's sleep.

    Control lights with your voice

    When connected to the Hue Bridge, you can pair your lights with Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and the Google Assistant and control your lights using just your voice. Simple voice commands let you turn your lights on and off, dim or brighten your lights, and even set a light scene.

    Connect to your Hue Bridge for full smart lighting control

    This product requires a connection to the Hue Bridge to unlock the full smart control and features. Control your lights using the Philips Hue app, set timers, routines, add or remove lights and more. *Hue Bridge sold separately

    ©2019-2020 Signify Holding. All rights reserved.