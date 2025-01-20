Each Philips Hue starter kit comes with a unique combination of lights, accessories, and a Hue Bridge to give you everything you need to begin your journey with smart light.
- Works in every home
- Dimmable out of the box
- Easy to install yourself
Starter kit: 3 E26 smart bulbs (75 W)
Add ambient color to any room with the Philips Hue White and color ambiance E26 starter kit. Connect to the included Hue Bridge to take advantage of endless list of features. Control via the App, voice or any smart accessory. As bright as a 75 W bulb.
$199.99
Product highlights
- White and color ambiance
- Up to 1100 lumens*
- White and colored light
- Hue Bridge included
- Smart control
White and color ambiance
Starter kit: 4 E26 smart bulbs (75 W)
- Up to 1100 lumens*
- White and colored light
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Hue Bridge included
$249.99
Kickstart your smart lighting
Compare the Philips Hue color ranges
Use soft dimmable white for functional spaces or warm-to-cool light to enhance those everyday moments. Need more? Get the ultimate in lighting with millions of colors of rich, powerful light.
Soft white
The White range provides a soft warm white light with instant wireless dimming.
Warm-to-cool white
The White ambiance range offers 50,000 shades of warm white light and cool daylight as well as instant wireless dimming.
Millions of colors
The White and color ambiance range offers both warm-to-cool white and millions of colors of light — and yes, it instantly dims, too!
Manage your setup with the app
Turn lights on and off, dim and brighten the room, set scenes, and more — all in the Hue app.
Go hands free with voice
Control the bulbs in your starter kit — and any other Hue lights you add — with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri.
Control your way
Use a Hue app, your voice, or smart accessories to control your setup.
Use smart accessories
Add any Hue smart accessory such as the Hue dimmer switch or Hue motion sensor to control the lights anywhere in your home.
Easy to set up, easier to use
Got a few minutes? That's all it takes to set up: connect the Hue Bridge to your Wi-Fi router, screw in your bulbs, and customize your lights in the app.
Whole-home control
With the Hue Bridge, you can add up to 50 lights and 12 accessories throughout your entire home — including outside.
Where to use your Philips Hue starter kit
Questions & answers
What comes in a Philips Hue starter kit?
What does the Hue Bridge do?
Do I need an internet connection to use a Philips Hue starter kit?
Can I put the bulbs from my Philips Hue starter kit in different rooms?
Can I control my Philips Hue starter kit with my voice?
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.