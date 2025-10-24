Support
A set of smart white LED bulbs with E12 bases, both illuminated, featuring a sleek, tapered design and visible product labeling.

Sale

Candle - E12 smart bulb - (2-pack)

Get comfortable, warm white light in your home with two fully dimmable smart light bulbs. Control instantly via Bluetooth in one room or connect to a Hue Bridge to unlock the full suite of smart lighting features.

Item no longer available

Product highlights

  • White
  • Bluetooth enabled
  • Bridge enabled
  • Soft white light
  • Instant control via Bluetooth
  • Control with app or voice*
  • Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
View all product specs
Find your product manual

Specifications

Bulb dimensions

  • Dimensions (WxHxD)

    38x97

Durability

Environmental

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Guarantee

Light characteristics

Packaging dimensions and weight

Packaging information

Power consumption

Product dimensions and weight

Service

Technical specifications

The bulb

What's in the box

What's supported

Other

  • Pay with Klarna
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay