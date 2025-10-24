Inara Outdoor wall light
The Inara outdoor wall lantern is a traditional fixture that offers the smart lighting capabilities of Philips Hue. Connect to the Hue Bridge and set your lights to turn on when you near home or automate your lights to mimic your presence.
Current price is $69.99
Product highlights
- White
- Bridge required
- Includes E26 LED bulb
- Warm White light (2700K)
- Mains powered
- Smart control with Hue bridge*
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
Black
Material
Aluminium