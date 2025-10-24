Lucca Outdoor wall light
Bring sophistication to your space with the Lucca wall lantern. With a modern design made from weatherproof materials, this outdoor smart lamp provides quality white light in a durable fixture. Connect to the Hue Bridge for smart control.
Current price is $69.99
Product highlights
- White
- Bridge required
- Includes E26 LED bulb
- Warm White light (2700K)
- Mains powered
- Smart control with Hue bridge*
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
Black
Material
Aluminium