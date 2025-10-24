Support
Black and white cylindrical outdoor wall light with layered rings and matte finish, mounted on a rectangular base.

Lucca Outdoor wall light

Bring sophistication to your space with the Lucca wall lantern. With a modern design made from weatherproof materials, this outdoor smart lamp provides quality white light in a durable fixture. Connect to the Hue Bridge for smart control.

Item no longer available

Product highlights

  • White
  • Bridge required
  • Includes E26 LED bulb
  • Warm White light (2700K)
  • Mains powered
  • Smart control with Hue bridge*
View all product specs
Find your product manual

Specifications

Design and finishing

  • Color

    Black

  • Material

    Aluminium

Durability

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Light characteristics

Miscellaneous

Packaging dimensions and weight

Product dimensions and weight

Service

Technical specifications

What's supported

Other

  • Pay with Klarna
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay