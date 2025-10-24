Sale
Starter kit: 2 E26 smart bulbs (60 W)
Control your Philips Hue white lights from anywhere in the world, as long as you have internet. Or automate your lights to make it seem like you’re home when you’re not. Works with Amazon Alexa, Apple Homekit and Google Assistant. As bright as a 60 W bulb.
Current price is $69.99, original price is $109.99
Product highlights
- White
- Up to 800 lumens*
- 2 x E26 bulb
- Bridge included
Specifications
Bulb dimensions
Bulb dimensions
Dimensions (WxHxD)
62x110