Sale
Starter kit: 3 E26 smart bulbs (60 W) + smart button
Enhance your lighting experience with a Philips Hue White bulb starter kit. Connect to the included Hue Bridge to take advantage of features such as wireless dimming, routines and timers. Control via the App, voice or the included Button. As bright as a 60 W bulb.
Current price is $83.99, original price is $139.99
Product highlights
- White
- Up to 800 lumens*
- Soft white light
- Smart control
Specifications
Bulb dimensions
Bulb dimensions
Dimensions (WxHxD)
62x110