*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Bundle: 3x Secure battery camera
Keep an eye on your entire home with three Secure battery cameras. For both indoors and outdoors, these cameras feature 1080p HD live stream and night vision. Get notifications as soon as motion is detected and more.
Product highlights
- End-to-end encryption
- 1080P HD video
- Battery powered
- Wall mount included
In this bundle
3 x Hue Secure battery camera
Let Philips Hue keep an eye on your home for you! Get a crisp, clear 1080p HD live stream, turn on the lights or send an alert to your mobile device when motion is detected, or even trigger a sound alarm with a tap in the Hue app. This wireless home security camera is easy to mount and install in any home.Secure battery camera
