*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
FAQ list
What do the LED indicators on the Bridge mean?
What do the LED indicators on the Bridge mean?
What does the "Restore factory settings" button on the back of the Bridge do?
What does the "Restore factory settings" button on the back of the Bridge do?
Can I control multiple Bridges with the Philips Hue app?
Can I control multiple Bridges with the Philips Hue app?
How can I migrate from my current Bridge to Bridge Pro?
How can I migrate from my current Bridge to Bridge Pro?
What is Zigbee trust center for Bridge Pro?
What is Zigbee trust center for Bridge Pro?
I do not see the Apple / Homekit logo on the packaging. Will I still be able to connect to Homekit with Hue Bridge Pro?
I do not see the Apple / Homekit logo on the packaging. Will I still be able to connect to Homekit with Hue Bridge Pro?
Can I use any USB-C power supply for my Hue Bridge Pro and/or can I use my USB-C power supply for other devices?
Can I use any USB-C power supply for my Hue Bridge Pro and/or can I use my USB-C power supply for other devices?
My Hue Bridge Pro is not working as it is supposed to. Can I use the LED indicators to find out what is wrong?
My Hue Bridge Pro is not working as it is supposed to. Can I use the LED indicators to find out what is wrong?
What is the difference between the mounts for the Hue Bridge and Hue Bridge Pro?
What is the difference between the mounts for the Hue Bridge and Hue Bridge Pro?
Can I use my Hue Bridge power supply with my Hue Bridge Pro and vice versa?
Can I use my Hue Bridge power supply with my Hue Bridge Pro and vice versa?
Can I use the Ethernet cable of my Hue Bridge or own ethernet cable for the Hue Bridge Pro?
Can I use the Ethernet cable of my Hue Bridge or own ethernet cable for the Hue Bridge Pro?
How do I reset my Bridge Pro and what tool should I use?
How do I reset my Bridge Pro and what tool should I use?
Featured articles
Why isn’t the third light on my Bridge on?Learn more
How to upgrade to the Hue Bridge ProLearn more