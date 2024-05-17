Nothing says December like outdoor Christmas lights on your home. Choose colours that match your home's exterior: string larger lights along the eaves of the roof, then smaller icicle-style lights underneath for a crisp, clean look, or use rainbow lights for a non-traditional feel.
Bright idea: Philips Hue smart outdoor lights can effortlessly enhance your outdoor Christmas lighting set-up. Set colour-capable outdoor lights, such as Lily spot lights to festive-themed tones to really give your home a wonderful feel.
Create a traditional red and green theme, go modern with a silvery-blue scene or use a completely different colour palette for Christmas with the Philips Hue app. How you decorate your home for Christmas is personal – including the way you use Christmas smart lights.
