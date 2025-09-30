Support
  • 2K video and two-way audio
  • Works with Philips Hue lights
  • Day and night vision
Close up of front of Hue Wired video doorbell

New

Wired video doorbell

Never miss a visitor or a parcel with the Hue video doorbell. Get instant alerts when somebody's at the door or is passing by. See everything clearly, day and night, with crisp 2K video and Starlight technology. Interact with anyone, from anywhere, with two-way talk, right on your doorstep. Activate your Philips Hue lights with motion detection, enhancing your visual security. Requires 12-24Vac – min 10VA transformer (not inlcuded)

Temporarily out of stock

Want to know when it’s back?

Due to the huge success of this product, it’s currently sold out. But don’t worry — we’re working hard to get it back in stock as soon as possible. Simply enter your email below, and we’ll notify you when it’s available again.

  • Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
  • Free 30-day returns
  • 2-year warranty

Product highlights

  • 2K video resolution with wide angle view
  • Motion detection triggers notifications and activates Philips Hue lights
  • Two-way audio for easy communication
  • True colour reproduction day and night
  • Infrared night visibility
View all product specs
Find your product manual

Frequently bought together

New
Bridge Pro

Hue

Bridge Pro

Supports 150+ lights, 50+ accessories
Enables Hue Sync, MotionAware™
Unlocks whole-home control
Advanced encryption with Zigbee Trust Centre

£79.99

New
Secure smart chime

Hue

Secure smart chime

Plug and play
Trigger sound alarms
Works with the Hue ecosystem

£49.99

Philips Hue Secure Flood Light Camera

Hue

Philips Hue Secure Flood Light Camera

End-to-end encryption
1080p HD video
White and colour light
Wires in to home's electricity

£259.99

New
Essential A60 – E27 smart bulb – 806 lm – 8W – 2-pack

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Essential A60 – E27 smart bulb – 806 lm – 8W – 2-pack

Up to 806 lumens
Essential white light
Low dimming to 2%​
Essential colour ​

£32.99

Devere large ceiling lamp

Hue White Ambiance

Devere large ceiling lamp

Integrated LED
Bluetooth control via app
Including dimmer switch
Smart control with Hue Bridge*

£209.99

Item almost out of stock

Tento square ceiling panel – medium

Hue White Ambiance

Tento square ceiling panel – medium

Smooth dimming
39.5 x 39.5 cm
Up to 2000 lumens
Synthetic profile

£99.99

Item almost out of stock

Tento round WA LED ceiling panel 42.1 cm black

Hue White Ambiance

Tento round WA LED ceiling panel 42.1 cm black

Subtle upward glow
⌀42.1 cm
Up to 3100 lumens
Synthetic profile

£99.99

Secure anti-drop cable

Hue

Secure anti-drop cable

Compatible with all Secure cameras
Made of high grade materials
Makes unwanted removal more difficult
Recommended for cameras installed above 2 m

£12.99

Item almost out of stock

New
Essential GU10 – smart spotlight – 345 lm – 4.7W – 4-pack

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Essential GU10 – smart spotlight – 345 lm – 4.7W – 4-pack

Up to 345 lumens
Essential white light
Low dimming to 2%​
Essential colour ​

£49.99

Create a starter kit
Smart plug

Hue

Smart plug

Add any light to your Hue system
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

£29.99

New
Devote Hue slim ceiling light M

Ceiling Lights

Devote Hue slim ceiling light M

Even light distribution
⌀ 42.1 cm
Up to 2900 lumens
Matte white synthetic

£99.99

Philips Hue Play light bar stands

Hue

Philips Hue Play light bar stands

Stand set
For Play light bars
Black
Replacement part

£8.99

Sale
Bundle: Appear wall light + Outdoor sensor

Bundle: Appear wall light + Outdoor sensor

White and colour light
Up-and-down outdoor light
Trigger lights with motion

£194.98

£175.48

Inara Outdoor wall light

Hue White

Inara Outdoor wall light

Includes E27 LED bulb
Soft white light vintage bulb
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue Bridge*

£99.99

Tento round WCA LED ceiling panel 42.1 cm white

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Tento round WCA LED ceiling panel 42.1 cm white

Subtle upward glow
⌀42.1 cm
Up to 3100 lumens
Synthetic profile

£129.99

See all products
A person approaches the front door of a home, triggering Philips Hue lights via a video doorbell.

Security that works with your Philips Hue lights

When the video doorbell senses movement, your Philips Hue lights turn on automatically. When someone rings the doorbell, your lights gently flash – so you know someone's at your door.

A person monitors their front door with a Hue Secure video doorbell via the Hue app while away from home.

Know who's there, wherever you are

Get instant alerts when motion is detected. Check the live video feed and talk to visitors using the built-in microphone – for peace of mind, even when you're away.

A man controls his doorbell, chime and Philips Hue lights via the Hue app on his smartphone.

Ultimate control in one app

Manage your doorbell, chime and Philips Hue lights all from the Hue app – no need for multiple apps. Get instant alerts, customise settings and stay connected from anywhere, right from your smartphone or tablet.

A front door with a delivery of boxes and an inset photo showing the delivery person via a Hue video doorbell.

See everything in sharp detail

Enjoy 2K resolution and a 180° head-to-toe view – perfect for spotting visitors and parcels at your doorstep.

A girl viewed through a front door camera delivering packages to a home.

Crystal clear and full colour view – even in the dark

Experience sharp, true-to-life video at any hour. Starlight technology enhances low-light performance, giving you a clear, full-colour view of your doorstep – even in near darkness.

A person installing a wired doorbell using a drill.

Free 24-hour video history

Access the past 24 hours of video recordings at no cost for your Hue Secure cameras and video doorbell, so you can easily review any event without a subscription.

A wireless smart Chime in white.

Smart sound alerts, anywhere at home

Add a smart wireless chime for sound notifications anywhere in your home-so you always know when someone's at the door.

Shop Chime

Find a plan

Some Secure camera features require a plan to unlock them. Get to know the different plans, explore what makes them unique and find the right one for you.

Explore plans

Questions & Answers

What tools do I need to install the Hue Secure doorbell?

Does the Hue Secure doorbell have a battery (backup)?

Does the Hue Secure doorbell work with my existing doorbell (chime)?

Can I install my Hue Secure doorbell myself or do I need an electrician?

What is the field of view of the camera?

What is the resolution of the camera?

Does the Hue Secure doorbell require a Bridge?

Is the doorbell weatherproof?

Specifications

Design and finishing

  • Colour

    Black & White

  • Material

    Plastic

Environmental

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Packaging dimensions and weight

Service

Technical specifications

The camera

What's supported

Other

Support Hue

Don't see the answer you were looking for?

Please check Support

  • Paypal
  • Mastercard
  • Visa
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay