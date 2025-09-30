When the video doorbell senses movement, your Philips Hue lights turn on automatically. When someone rings the doorbell, your lights gently flash – so you know someone's at your door.
- 2K video and two-way audio
- Works with Philips Hue lights
- Day and night vision
New
Wired video doorbell
Never miss a visitor or a parcel with the Hue video doorbell. Get instant alerts when somebody's at the door or is passing by. See everything clearly, day and night, with crisp 2K video and Starlight technology. Interact with anyone, from anywhere, with two-way talk, right on your doorstep. Activate your Philips Hue lights with motion detection, enhancing your visual security. Requires 12-24Vac – min 10VA transformer (not inlcuded)
Product highlights
- 2K video resolution with wide angle view
- Motion detection triggers notifications and activates Philips Hue lights
- Two-way audio for easy communication
- True colour reproduction day and night
- Infrared night visibility
Security that works with your Philips Hue lights
Know who's there, wherever you are
Get instant alerts when motion is detected. Check the live video feed and talk to visitors using the built-in microphone – for peace of mind, even when you're away.
Ultimate control in one app
Manage your doorbell, chime and Philips Hue lights all from the Hue app – no need for multiple apps. Get instant alerts, customise settings and stay connected from anywhere, right from your smartphone or tablet.
See everything in sharp detail
Enjoy 2K resolution and a 180° head-to-toe view – perfect for spotting visitors and parcels at your doorstep.
Crystal clear and full colour view – even in the dark
Experience sharp, true-to-life video at any hour. Starlight technology enhances low-light performance, giving you a clear, full-colour view of your doorstep – even in near darkness.
Free 24-hour video history
Access the past 24 hours of video recordings at no cost for your Hue Secure cameras and video doorbell, so you can easily review any event without a subscription.
Smart sound alerts, anywhere at home
Add a smart wireless chime for sound notifications anywhere in your home-so you always know when someone's at the door.
Find a plan
Some Secure camera features require a plan to unlock them. Get to know the different plans, explore what makes them unique and find the right one for you.
Questions & Answers
What tools do I need to install the Hue Secure doorbell?
Does the Hue Secure doorbell have a battery (backup)?
Does the Hue Secure doorbell work with my existing doorbell (chime)?
Can I install my Hue Secure doorbell myself or do I need an electrician?
What is the field of view of the camera?
What is the resolution of the camera?
Does the Hue Secure doorbell require a Bridge?
Is the doorbell weatherproof?
Specifications
Design and finishing
Design and finishing
Colour
Black & White
Material
Plastic