Build-on Spotlight
This industrial-style spot is small, slim and simple and fits perfectly into any modern interior. The black aluminium housing complements the light source flawlessly. A striking decorative item with a rotating light source.
Product highlights
- Runner
- Black
- Build-on spotlight
High-quality materials
This lamp is sculpted from layered patterns of high-quality materials with superior finishing. This ensures a solid and long lasting product that will enhance your home for many years to come.
Elegant and modern design
Adjustable spot head
Direct the light where you want it most by simply adjusting, rotating or tilting the spot head of the lamp.
Elegant black
Timeless and elegant, black has the intense, deep colour of ebony.
Specifications
Bulb characteristics
Intended use
Indoor
Design and finishing
Colour
Black
Material
Metal
Environmental
Disposal of the product
At the end of (economic) life, dispose of the product in accordance with local rules. Do not dispose of the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help to prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health.
Extra feature/accessory incl.
Adjustable height
No
Adjustable spot head
Yes
Anti-rust anti-dust
No
Bi-directional light beams
No
click!FIX mounting
Yes
Day-and-night sensor
No
Defined light beams
No
Dimmable
No
Dimmable with remote control
No
FFP - Frustration-Free Pack
No
Fully weatherproof
No
LED integrated
No
Motion and day-and-night sensor
No
Motion sensor
No
Perfectly suited for creating ambience
Yes
Perfectly suited for horizontal/vertical mounting
Yes
Perfectly suited for orientation lighting
Yes
Perfectly suited for up/down mounting
Yes
Perfectly suited for wall and ceiling installation
No
Pivotable head (left-right)
No
Portable
No
Protection sleeve included
No
Remote control included
No
Resistant high-quality material
Yes
Rotates freely in any direction
Yes
Solar Energy
No
Tiltable head (up-down)
Manual
UK plug included
No
USB charging
No
Warm White Light
No
Waterproof
No
Centrepiece
Miscellaneous
Especially designed for
Bedroom
Living Room
Dining Room
Kitchen
Home Office
Hallway
Style
Contemporary
Type
Ceiling/Wall Spotlights
Extra Features
ClickFix
Product dimensions and weight
Net weight
0.64 kg
Height
10.9 cm
Length
30.5 cm
Width
9 cm
Service
Warranty
2 year(s)
Technical specifications
Total lumen output fixture
-
Mains power
AC 220-240
Fitting/cap
GU10
Wattage bulb included
5.5W
Maximum wattage replacement bulb
20
IP code
IP20
Class of protection
Class I
Light source replaceable
Yes
Number of light sources
2
Other
User manual
No manual available
Dismantling
No dismantle information available