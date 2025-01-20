Support
Close up of front of Ceiling/Wall Spotlights Build-on Spotlight

Build-on Spotlight

This industrial-style spot is small, slim and simple and fits perfectly into any modern interior. The black aluminium housing complements the light source flawlessly. A striking decorative item with a rotating light source.

Product highlights

  • Runner
  • Black
  • Build-on spotlight
High-quality materials

This lamp is sculpted from layered patterns of high-quality materials with superior finishing. This ensures a solid and long lasting product that will enhance your home for many years to come.

Elegant and modern design

Adjustable spot head

Direct the light where you want it most by simply adjusting, rotating or tilting the spot head of the lamp.

Elegant black

Timeless and elegant, black has the intense, deep colour of ebony.

Specifications

Bulb characteristics

Intended use

Indoor

Design and finishing

Colour

Black

Material

Metal

Environmental

Disposal of the product

At the end of (economic) life, dispose of the product in accordance with local rules. Do not dispose of the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help to prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health.

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Adjustable height

No

Adjustable spot head

Yes

Anti-rust anti-dust

No

Bi-directional light beams

No

click!FIX mounting

Yes

Day-and-night sensor

No

Defined light beams

No

Dimmable

No

Dimmable with remote control

No

FFP - Frustration-Free Pack

No

Fully weatherproof

No

LED integrated

No

Motion and day-and-night sensor

No

Motion sensor

No

Perfectly suited for creating ambience

Yes

Perfectly suited for horizontal/vertical mounting

Yes

Perfectly suited for orientation lighting

Yes

Perfectly suited for up/down mounting

Yes

Perfectly suited for wall and ceiling installation

No

Pivotable head (left-right)

No

Portable

No

Protection sleeve included

No

Remote control included

No

Resistant high-quality material

Yes

Rotates freely in any direction

Yes

Solar Energy

No

Tiltable head (up-down)

Manual

UK plug included

No

USB charging

No

Warm White Light

No

Waterproof

No

Centrepiece

No

Miscellaneous

Especially designed for

Bedroom

Living Room

Dining Room

Kitchen

Home Office

Hallway

Style

Contemporary

Type

Ceiling/Wall Spotlights

Extra Features

ClickFix

Product dimensions and weight

Net weight

1.16 kg

Height

10.9 cm

Length

24 cm

Width

24 cm

Service

Warranty

2 year(s)

Technical specifications

Total lumen output fixture

-

Mains power

AC 220-240

Fitting/cap

GU10

Wattage bulb included

20W

Maximum wattage replacement bulb

20

IP code

IP20

Class of protection

Class I

Light source replaceable

Yes

Number of light sources

4

Other

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

