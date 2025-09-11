*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Dome table lamp for Lightguide bulbs (black)
Specially made for Lightguide bulbs, this table lamp has been 3D-printed with a unique corrugated texture and glossy black finish.
Product highlights
- Made for Lightguide ellipse bulbs
- Black
- Made from recycled materials
- Glossy finish
- Not for individual sale
Specifications
Design and finishing
Design and finishing
Colour
Black
Material
Synthetic